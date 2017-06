MUMBAI May 21 Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.9 million) via a bond sale, as per a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds will have a tenure of 10 years and are redeemable at par in five equal instalments, it said.

The coupon will be in a 9.25-9.35 percent range or the cut-off set through a book building process, it said.

The bond sale will open and close on Tuesday. ($1 = 54.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)