HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Basis Point) - State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has sent RFPs for a term loan of around US$200m, banking sources said.

Funds are for capital expenditure. The borrower is eyeing a loan with a door-to-door tenor of six years. Today is the deadline for responses to the RFPs, which were sent last week. SAIL is the largest steelmaker in India. The company had sought an offshore loan in June 2011, but the deal did not materialise. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Gavin Stafford)