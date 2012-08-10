CORRECTED-Asia Graphics-South Korea, HK stocks top May gains in Asia-Pacific
June 6 South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (IFR) - State-run Steel Authority of India is exploring an up to INR20bn (USD361m) 5-year bullet issue. A banker aware of the company's plans said it was looking at a level of 9.20%-9.25% for the sale, which may hit the market next week.
The company intends to borrow INR60bn from the market this fiscal year.
June 6 South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.
June 6 City Union Bank Ltd: * Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qXeF5m Further company coverage: