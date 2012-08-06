NEW DELHI Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest domestic steel producer, reported on Monday an unexpected 18 percent drop in quarterly profit, weighed down by high input costs, large foreign exchange losses and sluggish sales.

Indian steel consumption has waned in recent quarters after growing in double-digits over the past few years as Asia's third-largest economy slows. The strong growth previously has pushed local firms to boost capacity and drawn global steelmakers to set up base in the country.

State-owned SAIL said its net profit in April-June, its fiscal first quarter, fell to 6.96 billion rupees from 8.48 billion rupees a year earlier. A Reuters poll of brokerages had estimated on average net profit of 9.83 billion rupees for the quarter.

Net sales slipped to 106.4 billion rupees from 108.3 billion a year earlier.

SAIL shares lost ground after the news, giving up most of the gains earlier in the day. The stock closed at 85.40 rupees, up 0.9 percent but had risen to as much as 87.35 rupees early in trade on Monday.

Steel prices are expected to remain stable for the next quarter, although input costs are still at an unsustainable level, SAIL said.

"Especially with the sluggish market conditions globally, this level of coal prices, input prices cannot be sustained by the steel industry," SAIL chairman C.S. Verma told reporters after announcing the results.

WEAKER RUPEE HITS

SAIL said it incurred a foreign exchange loss of 2.57 billion rupees during the quarter, mainly on account of the sharply weaker rupee. The currency had slipped 8.5 percent against the dollar, during the quarter.

"These are really sluggish market conditions (globally)...we cannot remain insulated from the happenings of the European and the U.S. markets," Verma said, adding that the situation in India has so far been better than global conditions.

Last month, India's No 3 steelmaker JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) also reported a sharp drop in profit on account of forex losses.

Globally, steelmakers are struggling with the debt crisis in Europe, weak growth in Japan and a slower pace of expansion in China, the world's largest producer and consumer. ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, said last month its European steel demand may fall 3 to 5 percent this year.

SAIL expects prices for coking coal, a key raw material, to soften in coming quarters as prices ease globally and quarterly supply contracts come up for re-negotiation. The impact may only be visible in the December quarter, Verma said.

The company imports 75 percent of its coking coal requirement.

SAIL, with annual capacity of about 14 million tonnes, is the largest steel producer in India, but lags Tata Steel's (TISC.NS) global capacity of about 27 million tonnes.

The steelmaker is in the process of raising steel capacity to 17 million tonnes by March 2014, and plans to spend 120 billion rupees on the on-going expansion projects during the current fiscal year.

Shares in the company, valued at $6.3 billion, have risen 4.5 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a 12.5 percent increase in the main stock index.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)