May 29 Three months ended March 31. (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 15.77 vs 15.31 Income from ops 150.79 vs 133.39 NOTE: State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd is India's largest domestic producer of the alloy. The consensus forecast for profit was 10.9 billion rupees for the fiscal fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI)