MUMBAI, Feb 14 Shares in Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's largest domestic steel producer, fell 1.2 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the company posted a worse-than-expected 43 percent slide in quarterly profit. The state-run steelmaker blamed rising coal costs and foreign exchange losses for its sharply lower profits. In comparison, the main the stock index was little changed in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)