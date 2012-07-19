NEW DELHI, July 19 Indian ministers said they
had approved a long-delayed share sale in state-run Steel
Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), paving the way for the
government to offload up to 10.82 percent of the company.
The sale would fetch about $750 million at Thursday's little
changed close of 93.40 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.
The ministers on Thursday gave no time limit for the sale,
which has been pending for 18 months, but an offering is
unlikely soon given weak market conditions.
The government had earlier proposed selling 10 percent of
the steelmaker along with an issue of 10 percent fresh equity by
the company.
The state holds 85.82 percent but, according to market
regulator rules, must reduce this to 75 percent by June 2013.
SAIL, India's largest steelmaker, is in the midst of raising
its capacity by 10 million tonnes to 24 million by 2013.
India plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) by
next March by selling stakes in 15 state-run firms to help plug
a yawning gap in the fiscal budget but poor market sentiment has
held back divestments.
The pipeline includes share sales in SAIL, miners NMDC
and Hindustan Copper and power equipment
maker Bharat Heavy Electricals.
A 10 percent divestment in steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam
Ltd, expected to raise about $200 million, has missed its
early-July deadline due to unfavourable market conditions.
($1=55.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty, Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing
by David Cowell)