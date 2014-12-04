US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Dec 4 The Indian government has set the floor price for the sale of a 5 percent stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) at 83 rupees per share, through which it hopes to raise up to 17 billion rupees ($275 million), an official said on Thursday.
The government will give a discount of 5 percent to retail investors in the offering, a senior finance ministry official said, adding the government expected to raise 15-17 billion rupees from the sale. The official declined to be named as the information is not yet public.
The SAIL offering on Friday will kick off the Narendra Modi-led government's ambitious disinvestment programme, under which it aims to plug the budget deficit by raising about $9.5 billion through stake sales by March 2015. ($1 = 61.8925 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Aman Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
