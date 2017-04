MUMBAI Dec 5 The Indian government's sale of a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to raise up to $275 million was oversubscribed by late afternoon on Friday, exchange data showed.

The offer, part of the government's divestment programme to raise $9.5 billion in the fiscal year ending in March 2015, had received bids for about 305.8 million shares, or 1.5 times the offer size, by 0930 GMT, according to the stock exchange data.

Bidding for the SAIL shares will close at 3.30 pm India time (1000 GMT).

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)