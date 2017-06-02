June 2 Groupama Team France were eliminated from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers on Friday when then lost to Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda.

France, who as late challengers for the America's Cup were regarded as underdogs, face Sweden's Artemis Racing on Saturday.

But even if the French crew win that race, an inferior track record in the pre-event series means they cannot beat the other crews seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA.

Victory for Emirates Team New Zealand, their second during Friday's racing, put them ahead of the U.S. defending champions in the qualifying races. As holders, Oracle Team USA will be in the final, regardless of how well they perform in the qualifiers.