LONDON, June 10 Sailor Ben Ainslie announced plans on Tuesday for a British entry into the 35th America's Cup in 2017, aiming to return sport's oldest trophy to his country for the first time in over 150 years.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist helped inspire one of the great sporting comebacks last year when Oracle Team USA rallied from 8-1 down to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand 9-8 and land the trophy.

The 37-year-old has now set his sights on a British challenge, seeking to lead his country to a first win since the competition began in 1851.

The venue for the 2017 regatta has yet to be confirmed, but new protocols, including nationality requirements, have been negotiated by software billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, and Team Australia's Hamilton Island Yacht Club, the Challenger of Record. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Keith Weir)