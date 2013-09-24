By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Oracle Corp CEO
Larry Ellison skipped a keynote address at his software
company's massive annual customer conference on Tuesday to be on
San Francisco Bay as his Oracle Team USA made a comeback in the
America's Cup.
Hundreds of Oracle OpenWorld attendees streamed out of San
Francisco's Moscone conference center after an Oracle executive
announced that Ellison was still on a boat and would not attend
the keynote presentation, a focal point of the annual event.
America's Cup sailing is a major passion for Ellison,
rivaled only by his focus on expanding what is already the
world's third-largest software maker.
Last week, Ellison was absent from Oracle's quarterly
earnings conference call with analysts so that he could be close
to the racing, which the sailing enthusiast has been viewing
from a team speedboat.
In the past, Ellison has used his OpenWorld keynote to
attack rival companies and colorfully criticize their products
to the delight of attendees.
At least a few of the more than 60,000 people registered to
attend this year's OpenWorld were disappointed by Ellison's
absence.
"I can understand his dedication to the racing, but it does
send an interesting message to the audience here about his
priorities," said Mason McDaniel, whose company spent a few
thousand dollars in travel expenses to send him from Washington,
D.C., to OpenWorld, one of San Francisco's biggest tech
conferences.
Oracle Team USA won its seventh straight race on Tuesday and
looked set to keep the Cup from rival Emirates Team New Zealand.
The Cup, which has gone on longer than expected due to
unfavorable weather, will go to whichever team wins the next
race, scheduled for Wednesday.
Oracle Team USA won the America's Cup in Valencia, Spain, in
2010 and with it the right to set the rules for this year's
competition, including choosing to hold the regatta on San
Francisco Bay.