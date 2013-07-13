Fitch: 2.3GHz Spectrum Deal Crucial for DTAC; Challenges Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, April 04 (Fitch) Winning the 2.3GHz spectrum partnership contract with TOT Public Company Limited (TOT) is important to Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) as it would boost spectrum holdings, at least in the short term, says Fitch Ratings. Nevertheless, this contract alone is unlikely to solve all DTAC's spectrum risk, as more spectrum will be required over the next two years to support