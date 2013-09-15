By Jonathan Weber
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15 After months of
accidents, controversies and one-sided racing, it took just one
day for the America's Cup sailing competition to get very
interesting.
Defending champion Oracle Team USA took the 8th race of the
best-of-seventeen series on Saturday after challenger Emirates
team New Zealand nearly capsized, ending a three-race losing
streak and shifting the dynamic of a contest where New Zealand
had once looked all but invincible.
All eyes were on the wind speed as the two teams geared up
for racing Sunday morning, with the breezes on San Francisco Bay
nearing the first-race limit of 20.8 knots. A big crowd was
expected for the newly-competitive event, which drew 52,000 to
viewing areas along the Bay on Saturday.
If the two Sunday races go off as scheduled, Oracle will be
aiming to show that it's newfound speed on the upwind leg of the
course--where New Zealand has sealed easy victories until
Saturday's turnabout--was more than a fluke.
New Zealand bounced back in the second race on Saturday,
leading the contest by a narrow margin before it was called off
for excessive winds. But a team that had been all but anointed
the new Cup-holder on Friday now has something to prove.
New Zealand has won six races and needs three more wins to
take the Cup. Oracle, which was hit with a two-race penalty for
illegal boat modifications in a preliminary regatta, has won
twice but still needs nine victories to keep the 162-year-old
trophy. The next races are on Tuesday and the regatta is
scheduled to run through Saturday.