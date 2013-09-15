By Jonathan Weber
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15 Oracle Team USA and
Emirates Team New Zealand split two dramatic races on Sunday,
winning one each in heavy winds on San Francisco Bay and sending
the America's Cup sailing regatta into a tense and unexpectedly
close final week of competition.
The second race was among the most thrilling in America's
Cup history as the two teams changed leads four times, dueling
neck-and-neck for much of the course before New Zealand eked out
a 17-second victory.
"If you didn't enjoy today's racing you should probably
watch another sport," New Zealand skipper Dean Barker said at a
new conference afterward.
New Zealand won a very close start and barely maintained its
controlling inside position against a faster Oracle around the
first mark, before slingshotting to a lead. Oracle made a poor
turn rounding the second mark, but steadily gained ground on the
upwind leg - as it had done in the previous two races - putting
the duel into a dead heat at the third mark.
On the final downwind leg, Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill had
to steer behind the Kiwi boat as the two 72-foot catamarans
converged, but he slowed too much and made a longer turn,
allowing New Zealand to sail away to the win.
Despite the second-race loss, Oracle showed again Sunday
that changes it had made to its boat after losing six of the
first seven finals races, combined with much-improved tacking,
had closed the speed gap with New Zealand.
"You are constantly learning," said Oracle skipper Jimmy
Spithill. "This is the most we've learned, lining up against
these guys. Even after today we have a heap of stuff we'd like
to do with the boat."
In the first race Sunday, Oracle won the start and stomped
on the gas pedal in the initial run with the wind. It opened up
an 18-second lead and then showed a significant speed advantage
on the upwind leg to all but seal a 47-second victory.
Oracle tactician and British Olympic gold medalist Ben
Ainslie afterward said it was "the most fun and exciting sailing
I've ever been involved with - to see these two teams get a grip
on these boats and what they are capable of."
After its second-race win, New Zealand led the competition
seven races to one, with Oracle's first two wins having been
negated by a cheating penalty before the finals began. The first
team to score nine points will take home the 162-year-old
America's Cup trophy.
Until Oracle's win on Saturday, New Zealand had dominated
the competition with superior tacking and upwind boatspeed. New
Zealand trounced challengers from Italy and Sweden to gain the
right to take on defending champion Oracle in the finals.
The wind exceeded 20 knots (23 mph) for both races, holding
just under the maximum allowed for Sunday's competition, held on
a crystal clear day on the Bay. A big crowd was on hand for the
newly-competitive event, which the previous day drew 52,000 to
viewing areas along the waterfront.
Sunday's wild racing was a vindication for America's Cup
organizers, led by software mogul Larry Ellison, whose decision
to use extremely expensive and sometimes-dangerous high-tech
catamarans for the competition has been widely criticized.
A dearth of challengers, a cheating scandal, a fatal
accident and many weeks of one-sided racing had threatened to
make a mockery of the event.
But the spectacle of the huge carbon-fiber boats hurtling
across the Bay at 50 miles an hour in razor-tight races, with
good shore viewing and sophisticated TV coverage, is exactly
what organizers hoped would ultimately drive interest in the
event.
The competition is scheduled to continue with two races on
Tuesday and, depending on the results, will continue on
Wednesday and Thursday.