By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Emirates Team New Zealand
hopes to clinch the 34th America's Cup on Tuesday by winning the
final two races it needs to snatch the trophy from increasingly
tenacious defender Oracle Team USA.
New Zealand dominated racing between the two teams in the
first week of the America's Cup finals on San Francisco Bay but
it ran into trouble over the weekend when a vastly improved
Oracle won its second and third matches, interrupting the Kiwis'
momentum.
Changes Oracle made to its 72-foot catamaran after losing
six of the first seven races in the series, combined with
much-improved tacking upwind, have made the team quicker, with
both crews now looking similarly polished in their maneuvers.
"We put in a lot of effort in our days off to make the
changes necessary to the boat and review our crew work," Oracle
grinder Shannon Falcone said on Sunday. "I feel really
comfortable with where we are."
New Zealand now leads the competition seven races to one,
with Oracle's first two wins having been negated by a cheating
penalty before the finals began. The first team to score nine
points will take home the 162-year-old America's Cup trophy.
Two races are planned for Tuesday, with more on Wednesday
and Thursday if necessary. High winds forced organizers to call
off Saturday's second race and could affect Tuesday's schedule.
After New Zealand narrowly avoided catastrophe on Saturday
with a near-capsize that cost it the race, Sunday's matches were
among the most thrilling in yacht-racing history. The two
supercharged AC72s dueled neck and neck in the second race,
changing leads four times, an America's Cup record, before New
Zealand eked out a 17-second victory.
"We keep a watchful eye on Oracle and we are impressed by
the way they are sailing. We know we have to keep on improving,"
New Zealand skipper Dean Barker said after Sunday's mixed
results.
Until the weekend, New Zealand had dominated the competition
with superior tacking and upwind boatspeed. New Zealand trounced
challengers from Italy and Sweden to gain the right to take on
defending champion Oracle in the finals.
The weekend's wild racing was a vindication for America's
Cup organizers, led by software mogul Larry Ellison, whose
decision to use extremely expensive and sometimes-dangerous
high-tech catamarans for the competition has been widely
criticized.
When Ellison's team won the America's Cup in Valencia, Spain
in 2010, it gained the right to set the rules and chose windy
San Francisco Bay for this year's competition.
A dearth of challengers, a cheating scandal, a fatal
accident and many weeks of one-sided racing had threatened to
make a mockery of the event.
The Kiwis first won the America's Cup in 1995 and
successfully defended it in 2000 before losing the trophy three
years later to Swiss biotechnology billionaire Ernesto
Bertarelli's Alinghi in a disastrous campaign that left the team
in shambles.