BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
(Repeats to additional clients)
LONDON, April 2 Italian challenger Luna Rossa pulled out of the 35th America's Cup on Thursday after accusing organisers of "illegitimate" procedures in reducing the size of catamarans to be raced in the 2017 event.
"Following a careful evaluation of the serious implications of this unprecedented intiative, Team Luna Rossa confirms that it will withdraw from the 35th America's Cup," Team Luna Rossa said in a statement.
Luna Rossa are backed by Italian luxury goods group Prada. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.