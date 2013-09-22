BRIEF-Greg Revelle named Kohls' Chief Marketing Officer
* Prior to joining Kohl's, Revelle was chief marketing officer at Best Buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 Oracle Team USA won both America's Cup races on Sunday, putting the heat on Emirates Team New Zealand, which once dominated the regatta but has not had a win since Wednesday.
Oracle's winning streak has narrowed New Zealand's overall lead to 8-5, but the Kiwis still only need one more race to take home the trophy.
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company