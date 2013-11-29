BRIEF-Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group sets IPO pricing
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
Nov 29 Sailun Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for private placement of up to 86.52 million new shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jut94v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in Mantra
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.