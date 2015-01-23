Jan 23 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 50-60 percent y/y versus net profit of 244.9 million yuan ($39.32 million)

* Says U.S. imposes preliminary anti-dumping duties of 29.01 percent on its tyre products

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BjHTXV; bit.ly/1y6HLpS

