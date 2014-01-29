LONDON Jan 29 J Sainsbury Chief
Executive Justin King said on Wednesday he did not have another
job lined up for when he leaves the British grocer in July.
"I've been 100 percent focused on my job here at
Sainsbury's. I have not talked to anybody about any job," he
told reporters.
He said media reports linking him with a role in Formula One
motor racing were "entirely speculation." But King, who is 52,
said he was young enough to take on another big job.
"I'm optimistic that now it's clear what my tenure is at
Sainsbury's that opportunities will come my way and I'll
consider those as and when they do," he said.
King pointed out that the arrangements for his departure
include a "non compete" clause that covers the 12 months after
he leaves, ruling him out from taking a position at Britain's
other major grocers, including Morrisons, Asda,
Tesco and Marks & Spencer.
Sainsbury's said King would be succeeded as CEO by Mike
Coupe, the current commercial director, on July 9.