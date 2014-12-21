LONDON Dec 21 The chief executive of
Sainsbury's said on Sunday it would take another 18
months to two years before "extremely challenging" conditions in
the grocery market improved.
"First, as of today, there's no sign the grocery market is
going to return to volume growth and that would be a tipping
point," Mike Coupe said in an interview with the Sunday Times.
"Second, there's no sign that there will be food inflation
coming through in the next period, so the market dynamics are
going to be extremely squeezed."
Coupe, however, said he believed Sainsbury's was well placed
for a market recovery. "We have outperformed by about 1 percent
a year for the past five years and I would expect that to be the
case in the future," he said in the interview.
Sainsbury's, which trails market leader Tesco and
Wal-Mart's Asda, saw its sales fall by 1.8 percent in
the 12 weeks to December 7, in an overall market that only grew
by 0.1 percent, according to data from Kantar.
Coupe told the newspaper that the drop was down to
Sainsbury's focus on fresh food, which has seen the biggest
price cuts as the big grocers take on the discounters.
He said, however, that early Christmas trading at
Sainsbury's and the discount Netto stores it has opened was
positive. "So far, so good," he said.
Coupe also said he would not raise cash by selling and
leasing back more of Sainsbury's stores, an aim of activist
investors such as Crystal Amber.
"Sale and leasebacks are just another form of debt, and very
expensive debt. We're 60 percent freehold, and we believe it
would be the wrong way to fund the business," he told the Sunday
Times.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)