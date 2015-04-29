LONDON, April 29 British supermarket operator
Sainsbury's on Wednesday rejected any allegations
against its chief executive after the Times newspaper reported
that Mike Coupe had been sentenced in absentia to two years in
an Egyptian jail.
The newspaper said Coupe had been forced to attend a court
hearing in Giza last Sunday in an attempt to overturn a
conviction relating to embezzlement after the collapse of an
Egyptian business in which Sainsbury's had invested.
"We are aware of media coverage today outlining a legal case
in Egypt brought against our chief executive, Mike Coupe,"
Sainsbury's said in a statement.
"This relates to a historic commercial dispute in which Mike
Coupe had no involvement and we strongly refute all the
allegations.
"Mike Coupe was not employed by Sainsbury's at the time of
the original business deal in 2001 and has never met the
complainant."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)