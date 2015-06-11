LONDON, June 11 Mike Coupe, chief executive of British supermarket Sainsbury's, has been acquitted by an Egyptian court of all charges brought against him.

The case relates to a legal dispute brought against Sainsbury's and Coupe by Amr el-Nasharty, with whom the firm entered into a joint venture in 1999.

Coupe had contested a two-year jail sentence handed down in absentia by an Egyptian court in September.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)