* Plans 5 pct space growth in 2012/13, capex of 1 bln stg
* 2011/12 profit 712 mln stg vs f'cst 666-717 mln stg
* Dividend raised 6.6 pct to 16.1 pence
* CEO sees 2012 UK consumer backdrop similar to 2011
* Shares up 1 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, May 9 J Sainsbury, Britain's
No.3 grocer, has followed market leader Tesco in
slowing its expansion, as even the country's powerful
supermarket groups feel the chill from a prolonged period of
sluggish consumer spending.
Many of Britain's retailers are struggling as shoppers'
grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures, and worry about job security, a shaky
housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
A survey on Wednesday showed British retail sales posted
their biggest fall in more than a year last month, while cards
and gifts chain Clinton Cards said it expected to enter
administration, a form of protection from creditors.
Grocers have fared better than most stores thanks to their
focus on low prices and Sainsbury's posted year profit at the
top end of forecasts as it lured shoppers with its cheaper own
brand foods and gained market share in general merchandise.
But supermarkets have also seen sales growth slow sharply
from a few years ago, with Tesco - which sells a higher
proportion of discretionary non-food goods than Sainsbury's -
issuing a shock profit warning in January.
Sainsbury's said it was planning gross space growth of about
5 percent, or around 1 million square feet, and capital
expenditure of about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for its
2012/13 financial year, below market expectations of 1.1 million
sq ft and 1.1 billion pounds respectively.
"That'll be the fourth biggest year of footage growth
Sainsbury's has ever had. It just so happens that the three
biggest years were the last three," chief executive Justin King
told reporters, pointing out the firm has added 22 percent to
space over three years.
In 2011/12 the firm opened around 1.4 million sq ft of gross
new space, spending 1.24 billion pounds.
Finance chief John Rogers said Sainsbury's move was
unrelated to Tesco's decision last month to rein in expansion
plans for its British business.
"We think our investment pipeline is very distinct from that
of the industry," he said.
But analysts said the move could signal the end of the race
for space in the UK supermarket industry.
"Focus across the sector will now shift to increasing
shareholder returns, which is good news for share prices," said
Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.
TOP END OF EXPECTATIONS
Shares in Sainsbury's were up 1 percent at 304.3 pence at
1145 GMT after the firm reported a 7 percent rise in underlying
pretax profit to 712 million pounds for the year ended March 17.
That compared with analyst forecasts in a range of 666-717
million pounds, with a consensus of 701 million pounds,
according to a company poll, and 665 million pounds in 2010/11.
Sales rose 6.8 percent to 24.5 billion pounds, while the
dividend was increased 6.6 percent to 16.1 pence.
Sainsbury's has outperformed Tesco in part due to the
popularity of its "basics" and "Taste the Difference" own-brand
ranges, as well as its "Brand Match" promotion, which matches
competitors' prices on branded goods.
The group, which also competes with Wal-Mart's Asda
and Wm Morrison, has benefited as well from expansion
into growth areas like convenience stores and Internet shopping.
Tesco has stepped up promotions and vouchers as it seeks to
regain lost share and industry No.4 Morrison's said last week it
would sit back from this activity.
"What we see happening is no more than the cut and thrust of
the market that's been the case for many years," said King.
He expected the consumer backdrop in 2012 would be much like
2011.
"But we do have some reasons to be cheerful in the UK," he
said, highlighting the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, the Queen's
diamond jubilee, the Olympics and the Paralympics.
"People will be very tight between the events but when the
events come along there will be opportunities for national
celebration ... and that's an opportunity for grocery
retailers."
Data last month showed Britain is back in recession,
prompting fears of a fresh fall in consumer confidence, while
high oil prices have raised doubts about whether inflation will
continue to fall back from last year's highs.