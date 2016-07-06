(Adds comments)
LONDON, July 6 The fall in the British pound
since Britain voted to leave the European Union will not
necessarily mean higher prices for shoppers, the chief executive
of supermarket Sainsbury's said on Wednesday.
"It is not certain we will see inflationary pressures passed
on to customers," Mike Coupe told the company's annual
shareholder meeting, noting supermarkets might absorb higher
costs due to competitive pressures.
"It is difficult to judge how it will play out. Things may
change in future, commodity prices could come down, exchange
rates could change," he said, noting Sainsbury's is hedged
against volatile commodity prices and currencies.
The pound has fallen about 13 percent against the U.S.
dollar since the "Brexit" vote on June 23, hitting a 31-year low
on Wednesday. It has also dropped to a three-year low against
the euro.
Coupe told Reuters that many products - particularly
non-food items - were sourced months in advance so there was
unlikely to be any immediate inflationary pressure, while lower
oil prices would have an impact more quickly.
About half Sainsbury's products are bought in Britain and
about a third are sourced in the European Union, he said.
On Tuesday, Coupe said Sainsbury's remained committed to its
proposed purchase of Argos-owner Home Retail despite
increased economic uncertainty, warning of the danger of Britain
talking itself into another recession.
Some analysts have said that by becoming Britain's biggest
non-food retailer Sainsbury's will be more exposed to
discretionary consumer spending, which could be dented by the
current economic and political uncertainty.
But Coupe said on Wednesday weaker consumer confidence could
have other affects that could benefit Sainsbury's - such as
people cutting back on eating out and cooking more at home.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)