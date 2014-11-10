Nov 10 British grocer J Sainsbury's appeal against arch rival Tesco PLC's "Price Promise" advertising campaign has been dismissed by Britain's High Court.

Earlier this year, Sainsbury's complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about Tesco's ad campaign, which compares the cost of a basket of Tesco's branded, own-label and fresh food against what it regarded as the same or equivalent products from Sainsbury's and other main rivals.

Sainsbury's argued it was unfair to compare own-brand items on price alone and not take account of provenance and other ethical issues.

In July, the regulator sided with Tesco. Sainsbury's appealed, but last month an independent reviewer for the ASA, Hayden Philips, also ruled in Tesco's favour.

Sainsbury's appealed against Philips' assessment, but Justice Wilkie of the London High Court ruled on Monday that Philips "did not err in law or act irrationally."

A company spokeswoman said the company is disappointed with the verdict and will consider all options.

"This and the previous rulings by the ASA and Independent Reviewer demonstrate that Price Promise makes fair and reasonable comparisons between our branded and own brand products and those of our competitors," a Tesco spokeswoman said.

In September, Sainsbury's ditched Tesco in favour of Wal-Mart's Asda for its benchmark price programme, as it struggled with falling quarterly sales. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)