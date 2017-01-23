LONDON Jan 23 The board of Sainsbury's
reprimanded its chairman David Tyler for using the British
supermarket's staff and suppliers to help revamp his country
house, it said on Monday.
Tyler, who has been chairman of Sainsbury's since 2009, was
given a warning letter by the company's board but no further
action was taken.
The case, first reported by The Guardian, related to Tyler's
use of Sainsbury's employees and suppliers to help with the
development and installation of an underfloor heating system at
his barn conversion in East Sussex, southern England.
"This is a historical issue dating back to 2013. The
chairman volunteered the information and the board conducted a
thorough investigation in line with company policy, as they
would with any other colleague in the same circumstances,"
Sainsbury's said in a statement.
"As a result of the investigation, the chairman was given a
warning but the board concluded that his failure to comply with
company policy was unintentional, that he did not act
dishonestly and made no financial gain."
Tyler is also chairman of property firm Hammerson
and was finance director of GUS when it owned Argos and
Burberry.
Last year Sainsbury's purchased Argos owner Home Retail in a
1.1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) deal.
($1 = 0.8030 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)