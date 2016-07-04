LONDON, July 4 British supermarket Sainsbury's
pulled the plug on Netto stores, its 16-strong,
two-year experiment designed as a plan to stop losing market
share to the country's fast-growing discount sector led by Aldi
and Lidl.
Sainsbury's set up a joint venture with Dansk Supermarked
group to bring Netto to Britain in June 2014, but the pair said
on Monday that they were ending the project, with Sainsbury's
deciding the trial did not merit the further investment needed.
The retailer, Britain's no.2 supermarket behind Tesco
said it would instead focus on its acquisition of Home
Retail Group, the owner of Argos, a deal which will
significantly expand its non-food business.
"We have made the difficult decision not to pursue the
(Netto) opportunity further and instead focus on our core
business and on the opportunities we will have following our
proposed acquisition of Home Retail Group," Sainsbury's Chief
Executive Mike Coupe said in a statement.
Sainsbury's said in June it was prepared for an escalation
of price wars in Britain's highly competitive supermarket sector
after reporting a decline in underlying quarterly sales.
Like Britain's other traditional supermarket chains,
Sainsbury's profits have been squeezed by the fast growth of
Germany's Aldi and Lidl, putting it under pressure to cut
prices.
The Netto stores will close during August, Sainsbury's said,
adding that it would write down to zero its 20 million pound
($27 million) investment in the trial and expected to incur wind
down costs of 10 million pounds.
Sainsbury's said that it made the decision to quit Netto
based on trading data, customer insights and expansion costs,
and that Netto would need to grow at pace and scale in order to
be successful in the long-term.
($1 = 0.7532 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by David Evans)