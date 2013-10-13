LONDON Oct 13 J Sainsbury, Britain's
No. 3 supermarket, plans to open its first distribution centre
dedicated to online grocery orders in response to rapidly
increasing demand in southeast England.
Online retailing is one of the fastest growing areas in the
grocery industry as shopping habits change and more customers
buy their food on the internet.
Sainsbury's, which currently serves all its online grocery
customers from traditional stores, said on Sunday that it would
open a so-called dark store within three years. It intends to
build the dark store, so named because it is not open to the
public and will only fulfil online orders, in Bromley-By-Bow,
east London.
Though Britain's two biggest grocers - Tesco and
Wal-Mart's Asda - largely service online orders by
picking up products from existing stores, they have invested in
specialist centres in recent years to assist traditional outlets
that are unable to keep up with online orders in their areas.
Though the move by Sainsbury's represents a slight strategic
shift, the company's director of online, digital and
cross-channel operations, Jon Rudoe, said that a store-based
model will remain the foundation of its online grocery business.
Sainsbury's online business currently delivers to more than
190,000 customers a week and is growing at a rate of 15 percent
a year. It reached annualised sales of 1 billion pounds ($1.59
billion) in September.
Rival Tesco says that annual growth in its British online
grocery sales is running at 13 percent.
Sainsbury's declined to say how much it is investing in the
new site but said that the 185,000sq ft facility will eventually
create 375 jobs.