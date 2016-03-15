LONDON, March 15 Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, on Tuesday beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years, potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home Retail.

The firm, which is embroiled in a two-way bid battle for Argos, said sales at stores open over a year rose 0.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the nine weeks to March 12, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to down 0.6 percent and a third quarter decline of 0.4 percent.

Sainsbury's said it expected the market to remain competitive but was confident it would continue to outperform its major peers. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)