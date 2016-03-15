LONDON, March 15 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second biggest supermarket, on Tuesday beat expectations with
its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years,
potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home
Retail.
The firm, which is embroiled in a two-way bid battle for
Argos, said sales at stores open over a year rose 0.1 percent,
excluding fuel, in the nine weeks to March 12, its fiscal fourth
quarter.
That compared to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to
down 0.6 percent and a third quarter decline of 0.4 percent.
Sainsbury's said it expected the market to remain
competitive but was confident it would continue to outperform
its major peers.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)