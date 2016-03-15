* Reports first sales growth in nine quarters
* Takeover Panel deadline for Argos bid is Friday
* Both Sainsbury's and Steinhoff pursuing Argos
* Home Retail shares indicate higher bids expected
* Sainsbury's shares down 0.2 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, March 15 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second biggest supermarket, reported its first quarterly sales
increase in more than two years on Tuesday, three days before a
deadline for it to raise its offer for Argos-owner Home Retail
.
Sainsbury's is embroiled in a two-way battle for Argos with
South African company Steinhoff International and both
suitors have until 1700 GMT on Friday to make a firm offer or
walk away.
The UK supermarket made a cash and shares proposal for Home
Retail in February worth 1.3 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) but
Steinhoff trumped that offer with a 175 pence per share proposal
later in the month valuing it at 1.44 billion.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sainsbury's Chief
Executive Mike Coupe was tight-lipped about his next move,
beyond reiterating that he will not overpay.
"It's by no means a must do deal. We've said there's a price
and we won't go beyond that," he said.
Coupe dismissed the suggestion that a failure to land Argos
would leave a major question mark over Sainsbury's strategy.
"You can see from the (fourth quarter) numbers that the
business has moved forward well on a number of fronts," he said.
"There's no reason why Sainsbury's wouldn't be a successful
business in the future without Argos."
When it unveiled its takeover proposal on Feb. 2,
Sainsbury's said it wanted to buy Home Retail to accelerate its
growth by creating the country's largest general merchandise
retail business.
Sainsbury's said sales at stores open more than a year rose
0.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the nine weeks to March 12,
ahead of analyst forecasts in a range of unchanged to down 0.6
percent and a third quarter fall of 0.4 percent.
Sainsbury's, which has shown greater resilience to
competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl than its big
four rivals - market leader Tesco, Asda and
Morrisons - said it expected the market to remain
competitive as food deflation continued to impact sales growth
but was confident it would outperform its peers.
DEADLINE LOOMS
Last week, Home Retail reported improved trading at Argos
and said its year-end cash balance would be some 100 million
pounds above analyst forecasts - factors that will have to be
taken into account in any raised offers from either Sainsbury's
or Steinhoff.
Under UK takeover rules, whichever company bids first
triggers a 53-day extension for their rival, effectively
creating a game of "chicken" as each weighs up a bid.
Shares in Home Retail have soared more than 80 percent since
news of a possible bid from Sainsbury emerged on Jan. 5. They
were trading down 0.1 percent at 182 pence, still indicating the
market expects increased offers.
Sainsbury's needs to support its share price, given that
more than half its proposed offer is in equity. Its shares have
increased 17 percent over the last month but were down 0.2
percent at 280.2 pence, valuing its proposal at 172 pence.
"We expect Sainsbury to try again," said Shore Capital
analyst Clive Black.
Steinhoff, however, which has a retail presence in the
United Kingdom through Bensons Beds and the Harvey's furniture
chain and is also bidding for French electricals retailer Darty
, has a market value of about 21 billion euros, or
nearly three times that of Sainsbury's.
"Our central case is that an upped Sainsbury's offer loses
out to a sweetened, all-cash Steinhoff counter-bid," said
analysts at Jefferies.
($1 = 0.7069 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Clarke)