BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp says does not intend to delist
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
March 17 J Sainsbury Plc
* CFO says does not expect analysts' FY pretax profit consensus of 659 million stg to change
* CEO says food price deflation in quarter estimated at 2.5 percent
* CEO says online grocery sales up 6 percent in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it has launched a market manipulation probe after receiving a complaint from German markets regulator BaFin which accuses board members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE of potential market manipulation.