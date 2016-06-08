* First quarter underlying sales fall 0.8 pct
* Says market conditions remain challenging
* Prepared for another round of UK price war
LONDON, June 8 Sainsbury's said on
Wednesday it was prepared for an escalation of price wars in
Britain's highly competitive supermarket sector after reporting
a decline in underlying quarterly sales.
With profits squeezed by the growth of German discounters
Aldi and Lidl, Britain's "big four" supermarkets have been under
pressure to cut prices and improve customer services.
Wal-Mart, the owner of the Asda chain, said last
week it would shift the strategy of its British business from
safeguarding profit to protecting market share, indicating a new
price offensive is on the way.
"For the last God knows how many years there's been lots of
noise from Asda and indeed lots of noise from everybody else,"
Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe told reporters.
"If things change, we'll deal with that but we'll maintain
our price position," he added.
He said Sainsbury's had stuck to a strategy of lowering its
regular prices and cutting back on multi-buy promotions, adding
that it had never been more competitive on prices than now.
Coupe's strategy is also focused on better product quality
and availability as well as improvements to customer service.
However, the company has still reported two straight years of
profit decline.
Sainsbury's is the second largest of Britain's main
supermarket groups, trailing clear market leader Tesco
but ahead of Asda and Morrisons.
"While investors continue to worry about the possibility of
an Asda backlash...Sainsbury's appears to be paying the heavier
price of Tesco taking back customers," said analysts at
Jefferies.
HOME RETAIL DEAL
Coupe, who has been in the top job for almost two years, was
speaking after Sainsbury's reported first quarter sales fell
less than feared but combined that with a cautious outlook.
Its shares, down 7 percent over the month before Wednesday's
update, gained 1.2 percent to 249.8p by 1100 GMT.
Sainsbury's, which in April agreed a 1.4 billion pound ($2
billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail, said
comparable sales fell 0.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 12
weeks to June 4, its fiscal first quarter.
That was slightly better than analysts' average forecast of
down 1.4 percent but compared with a rise of 0.1 percent in the
final three months of the supermarket's last financial year, its
first quarter of growth in over two years.
"Market conditions remain challenging. Food price deflation
continues to impact our sales and pressures on pricing mean the
market will remain competitive for the foreseeable future," said
Coupe, though he still expects Sainsbury's to outperform its
major rivals.
Sainsbury's proposed purchase of Home Retail is currently
being considered by the competition regulator, which said last
month it would decide by July 25 whether to launch a full
investigation.
The deal will allow Sainsbury's to sell more goods such as
consumer electronics and reduce its reliance on food and drink.
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
