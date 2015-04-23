(Adds detail)
LONDON, April 23 British supermarket Sainsbury's
is to axe 800 store jobs as part of a cost cutting
programme designed to free up cash to reinvest in the business.
Sainsbury's said its proposals, which involve the removal of
department and deputy managers from some stores as well as some
night shift workers, would help achieve some of the 500 million
pounds ($750 million) of cost savings targeted for the next
three years.
"The proposals will help...fund future investments in areas
which really matter to customers, such as service, price and
quality," the company said on Thursday.
Sainsbury's, in common with rivals Tesco, Asda
and Morrisons, is grappling with food price
deflation and an intensifying price war launched to counter
fast-growing discounters Aldi and Lidl.
All are having to adapt their businesses as consumers shop
more frequently, buy more online and favour local stores rather
than out-of-town sites.
In January the 1,200-store Sainsbury's cut 500 jobs at its
support centres in London, Manchester and Coventry. In total the
group employs about 161,000 people.
Tesco, Asda and Morrisons have all cut jobs over the last
year.
Last month Sainsbury's posted a fifth consecutive quarter of
declining underlying sales but said measures laid out in
November's strategy update were working, enabling it to combat
the discounters' threat and any revival from market leader
Tesco.
On Wednesday Tesco posted one of the biggest annual losses
in British corporate history but the firm's new boss, Dave
Lewis, said there were encouraging signs his new trading
strategy could deliver a recovery.
Shares in Sainsbury, down 18 percent over the last year,
were up 1 percent at 266 pence at 0958 GMT.
($1 = 0.6667 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)