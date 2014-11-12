LONDON Nov 12 British grocer Sainsbury's said it would rein in spending on new stores and find more cost savings to finance price cuts as it seeks to cope with the toughest market conditions for decades.

Announcing the results of a strategic review Sainsbury's maintained its interim dividend but said profitability would be lower in the second half than the first half.

Sainsbury's posted a profit before tax and one off items of 375 million pounds ($597 million) for the six months to Sept. 27 - ahead of analysts' expectations of about 350 million pounds but down from 400 million pounds in the same period last year.

It is paying an interim dividend of 5.0 pence. (1 US dollar = 0.6283 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)