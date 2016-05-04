LONDON May 4 British supermarket Sainsbury's
beat forecasts for full year underlying profit but
still reported a second straight year of decline, hurt by an
ongoing industry price war.
Sainsbury's, which has shown greater resilience to
competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl than its
traditional rivals - market leader Tesco, Asda
and Morrisons - made an underlying pretax profit of 587
million pounds ($853 million) in the year to March 12.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 574 million
pounds and 681 million pounds made in the 2014-15 year.
The firm, which last month agreed a 1.4 billion pounds
takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail, said it expected
the market to remain competitive for the foreseeable future.
($1 = 0.6879 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)