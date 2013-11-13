LONDON Nov 13 British grocer J Sainsbury
posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit,
outperforming rivals as a strategy focused on own brand products
while investing in fast growing online and convenience channels
chimed with consumers.
Sainsbury's, which trails market leader Tesco by
annual sales and is battling to be Britain's No. 2 grocer with
Wal-Mart's Asda, said on Wednesday it made profit before
tax and one-off items of 400 million pounds ($637 million) in
the six months to Sept. 28.
That was at the top end of analysts' forecasts of 390-400
million pounds, with a consensus of 394 million pounds,
according to a company poll, and up from 374 million pounds made
in the same period last year.
Sainsbury's, which has enjoyed 35 consecutive quarters of
underlying sales growth, is continuing to outshine Tesco, which
last month posted a 1.5 percent fall in first half UK trading
profit.