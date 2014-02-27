LONDON Feb 27 British grocer J Sainsbury
has promoted online boss Jon Rudoe to its operating
board - effectively the first major appointment made as chief
executive designate Mike Coupe prepares to take over from Justin
King.
Sainsbury's said in January that Coupe, the current
commercial director, will succeed King as chief executive when
King steps down in July after a decade at the helm.
The retailer said on Thursday that 35-year-old Rudoe,
currently director of online, digital and cross-channel and a
former executive of online grocer Ocado, would join the
operating board as digital and technology director.
His promotion reflects the rapidly growing importance of
online and digital sales channels to Sainsbury's, which has
grown its online groceries operation into an over 1 billion
pounds ($1.7 billion) business.
Sainsbury's is vying with Wal-Mart's Asda to be
Britain's second biggest grocer behind market leader Tesco
.
On Tuesday Tesco updated on its strategy for its key home
market. It has a strong emphasis on accelerating investment in
online channels.
Rudoe's new role at Sainsbury's will incorporate the
responsibilities of IT director Rob Fraser, who is leaving the
business in March.
Sainsbury's added that property director Neil Sachdev would
step down next month after seven years in the business.