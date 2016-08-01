LONDON Aug 1 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second-biggest supermarket group, said it would double the
number of products it sells in China via the Alibaba
Tmall online marketplace following a trial that started last
year.
Sainsbury's said on Monday its expansion on Alibaba will
mean it sells over 100 branded products in the breakfast,
drinks, organic and baby categories, with plans to add more
ranges later this year.
"Chinese online shoppers are increasingly demanding high
quality international products," Chief Financial Officer John
Rogers said in a statement. "Products to make a British
breakfast and English afternoon tea have therefore proved hits."
In its home market, Sainsbury's, like Britain's other
traditional supermarket chains including no.1 chain Tesco
, is being squeezed by the fast growth of German
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Sainsbury's is hoping to complete the acquisition of
Argos-owner Home Retail next month, a takeover designed
to reduce its reliance on food and drink sales.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Susan Thomas)