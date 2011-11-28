LONDON Nov 28 J Sainsbury will
not join a wave of discounting sweeping Britain's retail sector,
believing shoppers will splash out on Christmas despite a gloomy
economic backdrop, its commercial director said on Monday.
Mike Coupe was speaking as Britain's third-biggest
supermarket group unveiled its biggest ever Christmas range,
including around 500 groceries and 700 non-food items.
"The evidence would suggest that when there is a family
occasion, when there's a moment in time that people are bought
into, whether that's the royal wedding, whether it's Hallowe'en
or whether its Bonfire Night, they will spend and they will
invest in a great family occasion," he said on a store tour in
northeast London.
Many British retailers are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and austerity measures, and as they worry about falling
house prices, job security and a fragile economic recovery.
On Monday, fashion retailer Jacques Vert became the
latest in a string of store groups to issue a profit warning,
while a survey showed British retail sales fell at their fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years in November.
Several chains have already started cutting prices in a bid
to lure shoppers.
However, Coupe said Sainsbury's would not follow suit.
"You're far better holding your nerve and sticking to what
you have planned," he said, adding a trend towards last-minute
spending was likely to be exacerbated this year due to Christmas
Day falling on a Sunday.
Coupe has high hopes for Sainsbury's relaunched own-brand
food range, including lower fat mince pies, flavoured nuts and
chocolate panettone.
He is also optimistic about the group's expansion into
non-food ranges, saying market share gains in categories like
lingerie, partywear, gaming and gift cards were helping to
offset weak consumer spending.
Sainsbury's, which trails Wal-Mart's Asda and
industry leader Tesco by annual sales, currently has 93
stores with non-food sales areas of over 10,000 square feet, up
26 on last year.
It makes around 2 billion pounds of sales, or almost 10
percent of its annual turnover, in the four weeks up to and
including Christmas.
