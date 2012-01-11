* Q3 underlying sales up 1.2 pct vs forecast up 0.9 pct
* Sees grocery market staying tough in 2012, similar to 2011
* Analysts see weak sales from Tesco, Home Retail on
Thursday
* Sales growth slows at Jeronimo Martins, Magnit
* N Brown, Greggs, SuperGroup Christmas sales rise
By Mark Potter
LONDON, Jan 11 J Sainsbury
declared victory in the battle for Christmas sales among
Britain's top grocers, as store extensions and its expansion
into convenience outlets, online shopping and non-food ranges
helped it win share in a tough market.
A modest rise in underlying sales from Britain's
third-biggest supermarket group added to signs that
cash-strapped shoppers were prepared to treat themselves, at
least on food, over the festive season.
However, Sainsbury's boss Justin King said on Wednesday he
saw no improvement in the business environment this year,
regardless of an expected boost this summer from events like the
Olympic Games in London and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
"We expect the consumer to remain in a very tough place ...
We see 2012 as a continuation of 2011, more of the same," he
told reporters on a conference call, adding Britons were likely
to curb spending in January and February as they pay their
Christmas bills and put money aside for the summer events.
Retailers across Europe are mostly struggling as disposable
incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and
austerity measures, and as shoppers worry about the impact of
the euro zone debt crisis.
Portugal's Jeronimo Martins reported a slowdown in
fourth-quarter sales growth late Tuesday, as did Russia's Magnit
on Wednesday.
The British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday underlying UK
retail sales rose a higher-than-expected 2.2 percent in
December, though it added the figures were flattered by a weak
performance the year before when trading was hit by heavy snow
-- and warned that shoppers had been lured by big discounts
which could hit retailers' profit margins.
Sainsbury, which lags Wal-Mart's Asda and British
market leader Tesco by annual revenue, said sales at
stores open more than a year rose 1.2 percent, excluding fuel
and VAT sales tax, in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7, its fiscal
third-quarter.
That beat the average forecast for 0.9 percent growth in a
Reuters poll of 17 analysts and was modestly ahead of its
performance in the previous quarter.
Shore Capital analyst Clive Black described the performance
as "excellent" relative to peers, but added 1.2 percent growth
was by no means "stellar."
At 0925 GMT, Sainsbury's shares were down 0.3 percent at 305
pence, broadly in line with a 0.4 percent drop in the STOXX
Europe 600 retail index.
WORRIES FOR TESCO
Analysts believe Sainsbury's had the strongest December of
Britain's top four grocers, based on market research data from
Kantar Worldpanel published on Tuesday.
No.4 chain Wm Morrison on Monday posted a 0.7
percent rise in sales excluding fuel and VAT for the six weeks
to Jan. 1, while Tesco is tipped to report its worst Christmas
performance in Britain for decades, due in part to its greater
exposure to discretionary non-food goods, where shoppers have
been economising most.
Citi analysts warned on Wednesday the drop in underlying UK
sales at Tesco could be as much as 3 percent.
Sainsbury said its non-food sales grew faster than grocery
sales, helped by a clothing range backed by celebrity fashion
consultant Gok Wan. Convenience store sales jumped almost 25
percent, while online grocery sales climbed almost 20 percent.
Sainsbury also said store extensions added about 1 percent
to its like-for-like sales growth, as in previous quarters.
Sales of its premium Taste the Difference range jumped 10
percent. However, sales of its lower-priced Basics ranges also
rose strongly, as did cooking ingredients, suggesting shoppers
balanced Christmas treats with economies elsewhere.
Finance chief John Rogers said he remained comfortable with
analysts' full-year consensus profit forecast of 702 million
pounds ($1.1 billion), suggesting the rise in sales was not
driven by a squeeze on profit margins.
That was not the case elsewhere. British home shopping firm
N Brown said a step-up in promotions hit profit margins
as it reported higher Christmas sales.
Baker Greggs also highlighted the importance of
promotions as it delivered a jump in sales.
Meanwhile, fashion retailer SuperGroup said it had a
good festive season too.
Other groups, particularly those more directly exposed to
competition from online retailers and ever-expanding
supermarkets, are having a much tougher time, with major chains
such as HMV, Game Group and Blacks Leisure
all struggling for survival.
Analysts expect Home Retail, Britain's biggest
household goods retailer, to report a big drop in underlying
sales at its Argos chain on Thursday.