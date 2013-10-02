LONDON Oct 2 J Sainsbury, Britain's
third-biggest grocer, met forecasts with a pick-up in quarterly
sales driven by growth at local convenience stores and online,
outperforming rivals including market leader Tesco.
The group, which trails Tesco and No. 2 player Wal-Mart's
Asda by annual revenue, said on Wednesday sales at
stores open over a year rose 2.0 percent, excluding fuel, in the
16 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal second quarter.
The outcome, a 35th consecutive quarter of underlying sales
growth, compares with analysts' forecasts of a rise of 1.5-2.8
percent and first quarter growth of 0.8 percent.
Sainsbury's performance was ahead of flat second quarter UK
like-for-like sales at Tesco.