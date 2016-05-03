LONDON May 3 British supermarket chain
Sainsbury's plans to double the number of its Click &
Collect sites over the next 12 months in response to the
increasing popularity of the service as UK shopping habits
change.
Online shopping is one of the better-performing parts of
Britain's retail sector and has become a key battleground for
the big supermarkets as they grapple with the growth of German
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
British shoppers are increasingly choosing the convenience
of ordering online and collecting from stores rather than
waiting at home for deliveries.
Sainsbury's, however, is playing catch-up with rivals Tesco
and Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart Stores.
Its Click & Collect groceries service, launched in March
last year, offers 100 collection sites but is now targeting 200
sites by May 2017, the company said on Tuesday.
The chain's "drive-thru" service allows customers to
pre-select a collection time and collect shopping from a
refrigerated van parked in a designated area of a store's car
park without having to leave their cars.
Market leader Tesco provides click-and-collect groceries
from 330 stores, while Asda provides the service from 618 sites.
The news on Click & Collect from Sainsbury's comes a day
before it publishes full-year results.
Analysts are on average forecasting an underlying pretax
profit of 574 million pounds ($843 million) for the year to
March 12, down from 681 million pounds in 2014/15.
Sainsbury's has shown greater resilience to competition from
the discounters than its rivals and last month agreed a 1.4
billion pound ($2.1 billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail
.
($1 = 0.6810 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)