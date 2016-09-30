LONDON, Sept 30 Sainsbury's, Britain's
No. 2 supermarket chain, on Friday named Simon Roberts as its
new retail and operations director but may have to wait until
July 2017 before he can start.
Roberts was most recently executive vice president of
Walgreens Boots Alliance and president of Boots in the
UK & Ireland.
Prior to that he was managing director of Boots UK and is
also a former executive of Marks & Spencer.
He is currently on gardening leave as per his Walgreens
contract.
Sainsbury's has been without a permanent retail and
operations director since Roger Burnley quit the firm in October
2015 to join Asda.
Before Roberts joins, Sainsbury's director of non food
operations Jon Hartland will continue to fill the retail and
operations director brief as well.
On Wednesday Sainsbury's reported another drop in quarterly
underlying sales and cautioned that it did not expect a change
to competitive market conditions any time soon.
