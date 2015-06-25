LONDON, June 25 British supermarket Sainsbury's
said on Thursday it is expanding the role of its
finance chief John Rogers to include business development
responsibilities.
Alongside his existing finance brief Rogers' wider remit
will see him direct group strategy, Sainsbury's online, mobile
and energy arms, as well as its discount venture Netto and other
new business, the firm said.
"John is a key member of the executive team and will play a
major operational and strategic role in driving forward our
business," Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said.
Helen Buck, who had previously been business development
director, will be stepping down from the operating board on July
31 to join wholesaler Palmer and Harvey as chief operating
officer, Sainsbury's said.
Rogers, who has been the grocer's chief financial officer
since 2010, will see his base salary increase to 675,000 pounds
($1.06 million).
($1 = 0.6369 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)