LONDON Jan 13 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second-biggest supermarket, on Wednesday reported a
better-than-expected performance in its Christmas quarter and
upgraded its sales forecast for the second half.
The firm, which revealed last week that it had a November
bid approach for Argos owner Home Retail rejected, said
sales at stores open over a year fell 0.4 percent, excluding
fuel, in the 15 weeks to Jan. 9, its fiscal third quarter.
That compared to analysts' average forecast of a fall of 0.7
percent and a second quarter decline of 1.1 percent.
Sainsbury's said it now expects its like-for-like sales in
the second half of the year to be better than the first.
Previously it had expected a similar performance.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)