LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a
restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
A spokesman for the grocer said it was removing 400 price
controllers from its operation. Price controllers check that
prices displayed on supermarket shelves are correct. Their role
will in future be carried out by other staff.
All of Britain's big four supermarkets - Tesco,
Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - are seeking
efficiency savings to finance price cuts so they can better
compete with discounters Aldi and Lidl, who have won market
share in recent years.
The affected Sainsbury's workers, who have now entered a
45-day period of consultation, will be offered roles elsewhere
in Sainsbury's or redundancy.
Sainsbury's is also cutting night shifts in 140 stores,
requiring 4,000 employees to move to either early morning or
late evening shifts.
"We regularly review our business to ensure we're operating
as efficiently and effectively as possible and our resources are
in the right place, so that we can provide our customers with
the best possible service," the spokesman said.
"Following a recent review, we are making some changes to
administrative roles and night shift patterns in a number of
stores, subject to consultation."
Trade union Unite, which represents more than 12,000 members
working for Sainsbury's, said it would be seeking guarantees
over no compulsory redundancies.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alison Williams)