LONDON Nov 9 British supermarket Sainsbury's
on Wednesday reported a third straight decline in first
half profit, hurt by a fall in sales that partly reflected its
own price cuts.
The UK's second biggest supermarket, which in September
completed a 1.4 billion pound ($1.75 billion) takeover of Argos
owner Home Retail, made an underlying pretax profit of 277
million pounds for the 28 weeks to Sept. 24, down 10.1 percent
from the 308 million pounds made in the same period last year.
First half underlying sales fell 1.0 percent, with the
second-quarter outcome, reported in September, down 1.1 percent.
Sainsbury's said the market remained competitive, with
pricing pressure continuing to squeeze margins.
"The full impact of the devaluation of sterling on retail
prices is as yet uncertain. However, we are well placed to
navigate the external environment and remain focused on
delivering our strategy," it said.
($1 = 0.8022 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)