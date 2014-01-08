LONDON Jan 8 British grocer J Sainsbury
posted a small rise in underlying sales in its
Christmas quarter, though its rate of growth slowed.
The group, which trails market leader Tesco and is
battling with Wal-Mart Stores' Asda to be the UK's No. 2
grocer, said on Wednesday sales at stores open over a year rose
0.2 percent, excluding fuel, in the 14 weeks to Jan. 4, its
fiscal third quarter.
Though that was ahead of analysts' forecasts which ranged
from flat to down 1 percent and represented a 36th consecutive
quarter of underlying sales growth, it was a slowdown from
second quarter growth of 2.0 percent.
Sainsbury's total third quarter sales rose 2.7 percent,
excluding fuel.
The firm said the quarter was characterised by a "very tough
sales environment" throughout October and November with a
pick-up in the key Christmas period.
"As with last year, we expect customers to spend cautiously
in the few months following Christmas, in an attempt to
rebalance the household finances," it added.